Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $144.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

