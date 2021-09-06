Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

NYSE:CPT opened at $153.44 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

