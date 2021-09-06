Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.25 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

