Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $234,000 in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,343,000 after acquiring an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

NYSE COR opened at $154.38 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $154.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

