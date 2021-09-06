Patron (PAT) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patron has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $6,285.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00065459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00017255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00156293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00766364 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars.

