PAXEX Market Capitalization Tops $9,075.31 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAXEX has traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $9,075.31 and $30.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.86 or 0.00999121 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

