Paybswap Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (PAYB)

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $863,016.46 and approximately $13,136.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00147833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00203036 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.27 or 0.07513858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,384.82 or 0.99996280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.79 or 0.00942593 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,481,258 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

