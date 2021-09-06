PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Broderick Brian C’s 6th Largest Position

Broderick Brian C lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 3.5% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PayPal by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.13. 5,287,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. The firm has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

