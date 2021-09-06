PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $289.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.65. The stock has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

