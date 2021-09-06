PayPoint (LON:PAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $735.00

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 735 ($9.60) and last traded at GBX 717 ($9.37), with a volume of 64604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 716 ($9.35).

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £492.85 million and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 622.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,014.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50.

In other PayPoint news, insider Alan Dale purchased 3,125 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13). Also, insider Nick Wiles purchased 15,000 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($124,640.71). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,184 shares of company stock worth $11,577,038.

PayPoint Company Profile (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

