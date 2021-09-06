Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 714.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 714.17 ($9.33).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 760.80 ($9.94). The stock had a trading volume of 631,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,796. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 804.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 810.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.