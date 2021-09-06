Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.38.

Several brokerages have commented on PEGA. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,529 shares of company stock valued at $719,831 in the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 89.3% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 84.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after acquiring an additional 373,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $51,621,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $142.39 on Monday. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 889.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.