Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.03. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

PENN traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.65. 2,540,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

