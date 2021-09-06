Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 62,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

