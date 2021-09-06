Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,739 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $175.04 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

