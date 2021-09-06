PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Increases Dividend to $1.79 Per Share

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) announced a dividend on Monday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.789 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32.

PetroChina has raised its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:PTR opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PetroChina stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

