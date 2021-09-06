Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.69 million and $402,698.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006210 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 110.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

