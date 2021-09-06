Pivotal Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Pivotal Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FWONK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of FWONK opened at $51.40 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,713,000 after purchasing an additional 134,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.