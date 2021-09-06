PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

