PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 982.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

CSGP opened at $87.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

