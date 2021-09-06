PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $107.85 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

