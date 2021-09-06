PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,429 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $263.22 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.68 and a 200 day moving average of $228.78.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

