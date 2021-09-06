PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $155.84 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

