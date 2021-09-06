PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 817 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,686,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $2,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.