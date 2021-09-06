Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Head to Head Review

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portage Biotech and Sundance Energy Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$15.83 million ($1.35) -15.98 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Portage Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundance Energy Australia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A N/A N/A Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Portage Biotech and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portage Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.85%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

