Proem Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Proem Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up about 2.5% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. cut their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Shares of ROKU traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $342.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,896,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,206. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,023 shares of company stock valued at $206,324,351 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

