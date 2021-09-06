Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 251,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

