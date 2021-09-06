ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 38.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

UCO stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $82.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.10.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

