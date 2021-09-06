ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,245 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $176,208,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,896,000 after buying an additional 399,670 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 170,722 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

