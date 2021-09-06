Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will report sales of $8.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 6,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $131.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

