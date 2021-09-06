PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKRKF stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

