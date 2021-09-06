Public Index Network Price Hits $0.0388 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $34,152.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00147520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00204423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.81 or 0.07476268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,478.19 or 0.99659541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.84 or 0.00941626 BTC.

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

