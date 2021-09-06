Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $330.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $209.47 and a 12 month high of $331.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477 over the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

