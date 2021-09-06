Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Market Capitalization Tops $536.11 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $536.11 million and $125.07 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00004022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00157215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00218172 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.84 or 0.07590372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,594.25 or 1.00060315 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.01 or 0.00969711 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

