Puzo Michael J Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.4% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK opened at $324.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,683 shares of company stock worth $7,092,284 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

