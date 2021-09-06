Puzo Michael J Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.1% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

NYSE ABT opened at $128.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average of $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

