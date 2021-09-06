Puzo Michael J Has $1.69 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Puzo Michael J lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,139,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 23,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $105.38 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

