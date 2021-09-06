Puzo Michael J Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Puzo Michael J reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

