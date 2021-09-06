Puzo Michael J Sells 1,366 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.8% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $340.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $335.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.