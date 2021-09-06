Puzo Michael J Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.42 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.