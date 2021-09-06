Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issued By Wedbush

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWBI. Cowen boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

SWBI opened at $22.45 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

