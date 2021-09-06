Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 35,068 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10,938.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,225 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

FNDX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.04. 218,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

