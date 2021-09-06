Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 35,545 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 217.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,545 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,382,631. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

