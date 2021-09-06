Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 40,350 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 964.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 51,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,092. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.