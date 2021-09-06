Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 616.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,114 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,354. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

