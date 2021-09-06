Qutoutiao (QTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 7th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QTT opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Qutoutiao has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Separately, lowered Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qutoutiao stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) by 8,144.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qutoutiao were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.

