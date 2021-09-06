Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.75. 14,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 144,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 269,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $4,113,275.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 317,279 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $4,965,416.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,425,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,444,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,126,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.