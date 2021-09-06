Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18,010.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $18,010.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,581.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.19 or 0.07472527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $781.29 or 0.01485851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.02 or 0.00416539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00139041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.35 or 0.00597829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.36 or 0.00529382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.48 or 0.00369858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

