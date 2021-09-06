RealTract (RET) Price Hits $0.0002

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $2,664.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RealTract Profile

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

