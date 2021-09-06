Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chewy (CHWY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chewy (NYSE: CHWY):

9/2/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

9/2/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $87.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $107.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Chewy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/27/2021 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 606.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 143.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 389,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after acquiring an additional 268,012 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

